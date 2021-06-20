Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 9,114 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSP opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

