Ergoteles LLC Invests $634,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,159,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.22. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

