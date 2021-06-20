Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 2,667 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $367.19 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

