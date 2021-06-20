Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 17,463 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

NYSE COP opened at $57.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -383.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

