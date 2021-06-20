Era Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,003.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $10,003.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00733093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

