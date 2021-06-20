Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.48 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

