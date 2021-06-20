Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

