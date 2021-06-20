EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.59. 21,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,122,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get EQT alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EQT by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in EQT by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.