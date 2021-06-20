Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 361.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

EVA opened at $48.53 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 747.62%.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.