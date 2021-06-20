Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

