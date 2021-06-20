Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,115 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Covanta by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $3,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 423.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

