Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $26.79 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

