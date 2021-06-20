Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

