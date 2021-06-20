Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,650. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

