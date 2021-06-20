Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.