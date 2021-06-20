Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

