Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

