Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.83. 362,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 69,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.