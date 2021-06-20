Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 172,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.