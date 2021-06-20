Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 73.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after buying an additional 195,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,788 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,007. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

