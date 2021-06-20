Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in OGE Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

