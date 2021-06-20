Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after buying an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,715 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

