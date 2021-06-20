Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 420,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 317,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.27 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

