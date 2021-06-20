ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Down 3.3%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 30 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ENI by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

