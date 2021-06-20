Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 16,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 33,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

