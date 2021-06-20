EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE ENS opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.69. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

