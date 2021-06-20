Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 686,978 shares changing hands.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887 in the last ninety days.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

