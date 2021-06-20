Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.86. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 16,812 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

