Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$49.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.