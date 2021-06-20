Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.63.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$41.78 on Wednesday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

