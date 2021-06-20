Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.63.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

