Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19. Empire has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.