Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

