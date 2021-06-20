Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 37,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,213,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,500. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

