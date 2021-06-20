Eden Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eden has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $91,878.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00728158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00083301 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

