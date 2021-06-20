Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of ECAOF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

