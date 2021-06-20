Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Shares of ECAOF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.