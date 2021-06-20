eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

