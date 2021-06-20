Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:ETY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.36.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
