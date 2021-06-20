Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:ETY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

