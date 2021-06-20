Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.53.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
