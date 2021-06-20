Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE ETJ opened at $11.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

