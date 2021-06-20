Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Eastman Kodak worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

