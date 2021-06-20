E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $304,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.