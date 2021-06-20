E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.10, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.