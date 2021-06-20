E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $424,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

