E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 724 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $493.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

