E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $17,048,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

