DZ Bank Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

DZ Bank cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

