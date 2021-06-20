Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,215

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,376 ($17.98) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,357.93.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.