DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $290.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $271.18 and last traded at $269.79. 47,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,190,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.61.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $2,909,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

