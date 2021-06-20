Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $98,363,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,066,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Discovery by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 1,302,176 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

